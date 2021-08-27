Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday, August 30

CHARLESTON, WV (WWNR) – In accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout all of West Virginia be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021, to honor and pay our respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Thirteen U.S. troops and at least 60 Afghans were killed in a terrorist attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, yesterday (August 26th) carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen. Eighteen servicemembers were injured as were more than 140 Afghans. The attackers struck in the crowds outside the airport, which have been chaotic scenes of people trying to get in as the U.S. has been carrying out the airlift evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans. One blast took place near one of the airport gates, and the other at or near the Baron Hotel nearby, where many were told to gather in recent days before going to the airport.

The U.S. and other Western officials had warned hours earlier of a possible attack, and U.S. officials had repeatedly spoken about the threat on the airlift operation from ISIS-K, the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Afghanistan. ISIS in fact claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan, is not believed to have been involved and condemned the terror attack.

President Biden spoke emotionally from the White House, calling the U.S. troops who died “heroes,” and vowing reprisals, saying to the attackers, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” The president also said that the U.S. wouldn’t be intimidated from its mission, and that the evacuation would continue. He has said an August 31st deadline. Biden held a moment of silence during his remarks, and has ordered U.S. flags to half-staff across the country.