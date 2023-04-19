Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of State Forester Cody Mullens

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of State Forester Cody John Mullens.



Gov. Justice issued a statement about Mullens’ death last Thursday.



Click here to view the proclamation on the Governor’s website



The proclamation states in part: “All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.”