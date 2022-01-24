Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Harrison County to half-staff Monday January 24th in honor of former West Virginia Senator Joe Minard

A native of Clarksburg, Joseph Michael “Joe” Minard was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he served from 1983 until he was elected to the West Virginia State Senate in 1990.



Minard served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.



Minard was also a Veteran with the United States Army. He served stateside during the Korean Conflict.



Minard also served as a commissioner for the Harrison County Commission and was active with many organizations in his hometown community. A graduate of St. Mary’s High School with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from West Virginia University, Minard was well-known in Clarksburg as the owner and operator of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn.