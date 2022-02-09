Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Kanawha County to half-staff tomorrow in honor of former West Virginia Delegate Hoppy Shores

Shores, who passed away last week at the age of 92, served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1986 to 1990.



He was the longest-serving commissioner in Kanawha County history. First elected in 1966, he served on the commission for a total of 42 years.



“Cathy and I will surely be offering our prayers for Hoppy and his family, and we ask all West Virginians to join us,” Gov. Justice said on Monday. “This was a man who served his state for a long, long time. It’s just amazing all he did to try to help people.”



Shores was also a United States Army veteran, earning the rank of major and serving stateside in Oklahoma and Texas.



Shores graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, where he led the Generals to the 1947 State Championship as a star running back. He went on to earn a business degree from West Virginia University.