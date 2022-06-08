Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Nicholas County to half-staff on Wednesday, June 8, in honor of Deputy Tom Baker

Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday evening during an incident in the Birch River area.



“This is a tragedy beyond comprehension,” Gov. Justice said during a media briefing on Monday. “I ask everyone to please keep this incredible man and his family in your prayers.”



The Governor added, “All of our first responders are absolute heroes beyond belief. These are the people that we call when we’re in trouble and they run to the fire to protect us. We owe everything we have to these brave men and women.”