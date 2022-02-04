Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Preston County to half-staff on Sunday, Feb. 6, in honor of 18 year old PFC Zach Riffle

Private First-Class Zachary “Zach” Wayne Riffle served in the United States Marine Corps as a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He died on Jan. 19 following a tactical vehicle rollover near Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was 18 years old.



PFC Riffle played football and wrestled for Preston High School before leaving early to enlist in the Marines. In middle school, he played basketball, baseball, football, ran track, and was in the band.