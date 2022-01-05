Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Wyoming County to half-staff on Thursday in honor of former West Virginia Senator Sue Cline

A native of Welch, Cline was elected to the West Virginia State Senate in 2016 after first being appointed to the seat earlier that same year. She went on to serve a full, four-year term, concluding in 2020.



Cline also served as Vice President of the Pineville Area Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Upon learning of Cline’s passing, Gov. Justice said in a statement, “Sue was a great senator and an even greater friend who will be missed by so many. She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty to the great people of Wyoming County and all those in southern West Virginia.



“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to Sue’s family and loved ones as they mourn her untimely death.”