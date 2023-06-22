Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff in Wyoming County on Friday for the late Warren Randolph McGraw

CHARLESTON, WV — In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren Randolph McGraw, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and throughout Wyoming County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Friday, June 23, 2023; the day of services celebrating his life.



McGraw lived a life of public service, ultimately being elected to more public offices than any other West Virginian and serving in capacities from county school board member, county prosecutor, member of both the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, West Virginia Senate President, and Justice and Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court. He retired on West Virginia Day in 2021 from his last elected position, Wyoming County Circuit Judge.