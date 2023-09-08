Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on Monday, September 11 for Patriot Day and Heroes Day

CHARLESTON, WV – In recognition of Patriot Day and Heroes Day, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, Monday, September 11, 2023.



Patriot Day, which is observed in accordance with a presidential proclamation, is the national acknowledgment that honors the memory of the Americans lost on September 11, 2001, and pays tribute to all of the Patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.



Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence Monday at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001.



“September 11, 2001, is an event we will never ever forget,” Gov. Justice said. “But as we remember, let’s also recognize all of our heroes who put their lives on the line, those who run toward danger, those who step up every day to protect and save us.”