Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff through Friday, Oct. 22, in honor of General Colin Powell

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation –Monday- in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff, beginning IMMEDIATELY and continuing through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin L. Powell.

Click here to view proclamation

Powell’s family announced Monday that he had passed away due to complications from COVID-19 amid a battle with cancer. He was 84 years old.