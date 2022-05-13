Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Lincoln County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition

|Hamlin Senior Center honored as the first of four facilities to win the grand prize in this round of the sweepstakes
|HAMLIN, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice hosted a celebration today at Hamlin Senior Center, presenting a $100,000 check to Lincoln County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes.
The Governor and First Lady brought along their pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities.
“Along came this little Bulldog two and a half years ago at Christmas and every time I looked at her through all this terrible stuff, she just kept making me smile,” said Gov. Justice. “She makes you smile too and she loves everybody.”
|As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a series of booster shot clinics were organized at senior centers across the state.
Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition offered a $100,000 grand prize and a visit from Gov. Justice and Babydog to four senior centers across the state that best took advantage of the clinics to get the highest rate of their county’s seniors boosted.
Lincoln County boosted the most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the promotion.
“Lincoln County did phenomenal work, along with all the employees and the company here. You ought to be really proud of yourselves,” said Gov. Justice.
|Officials with Lincoln County Opportunity Company Inc., which operates Hamlin Senior Center, were also on hand for the celebration.
“I want to thank the Governor and his team for their leadership through this pandemic,” said Bill Carpenter, Executive Director, Lincoln County Opportunity Co. Inc. “Thank you for helping us get the money to feed the seniors and feed people with the summer feeding program that you started. Thank you on behalf of the LCOC employees, and the seniors of Lincoln and Wayne County. We really appreciate it.”
|The promotion also offered an individual incentive to encourage participation. All seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.
Over 350,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to West Virginians ages 50 and older since boosters first became available nationwide.
|MAKE SURE YOU’RE PROPERLY VACCINATED!
All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Second booster shots are recommended for all West Virginians ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians who qualify can get a second booster dose anywhere vaccines are available.
The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.
Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.