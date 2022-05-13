Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Lincoln County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition

As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a series of booster shot clinics were organized at senior centers across the state.



Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition offered a $100,000 grand prize and a visit from Gov. Justice and Babydog to four senior centers across the state that best took advantage of the clinics to get the highest rate of their county’s seniors boosted.



Lincoln County boosted the most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the promotion.



“Lincoln County did phenomenal work, along with all the employees and the company here. You ought to be really proud of yourselves,” said Gov. Justice.