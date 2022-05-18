Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monroe County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition

|Lindside Senior Center honored as the second of four facilities to win the grand prize in this round of the sweepstakes
|LINDSIDE, WV – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration today at Lindside Senior Center, presenting a $100,000 check to Monroe County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes.
The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities.
“Of all the senior centers across West Virginia, we only had four winners, and you’re one of them,” Gov. Justice said. “I congratulate you in every way.”
|As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a series of booster shot clinics were organized at senior centers across the state.
Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition offered a $100,000 grand prize and a visit from Gov. Justice and Babydog to four senior centers across the state that best took advantage of the clinics to get the highest rate of their county’s seniors boosted.
Monroe County boosted the second-most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the promotion.
|“Many of you participated in our campaign. You worked hard and you’ve done something that was really special for your incredible organization,” Gov. Justice said.
Officials with the Monroe County Council on Aging, which operates Lindside Senior Center, were also on hand for the celebration.
|The promotion also offered an individual incentive to encourage participation. All seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.
Over 356,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to West Virginians ages 50 and older since boosters first became available nationwide.