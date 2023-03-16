Gov. Justice presents Rhododendron Award to Hurricane Philanthropist Brandi Jones

“I am very honored and blessed to be receiving this award,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, I am just a person helping other people who need it. I truly believe that if you cannot find the resource, you can be the resource and make a difference in your community.”



Jones is a native of Hurricane. She has been a member of the Board of Directors and Fundraising Committee at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington for over seven years. She has organized and hosted community-wide fundraisers, collections, and programs, and has invited the community to join her in those efforts.



When a devastating flood swept across many parts of West Virginia in June of 2016, Jones facilitated fundraising efforts to help West Virginians impacted by the flood, including an organization called Friends Helping Friends – WV Strong.



Her organization helped her comprehensively respond to the needs of West Virginians as she learned of them. With the help of other organizations, businesses, and individuals, Jones provided hundreds of West Virginians with meals, supplies, clothing, and more.