Gov. Justice: President Biden must tap into West Virginia’s rich natural resources to make America energy independent again

CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Gov. Jim Justice delivered an address from the State Capitol to discuss America’s energy crisis, its role in the war in Ukraine, and how President Biden must act now by tapping into West Virginia’s rich natural resources to make America energy independent again.



The Governor explained that, by the Biden Administration putting a chokehold on America’s energy supply, they bear responsibility for rapidly surging energy costs. Worse still, Gov. Justice noted, dependence on hostile foreign countries for these critical resources – including Russia – has put America in a position where aiding in Ukraine’s defense is strategically precarious for the security of the country and the free world.





“None of us would have ever really imagined that, because of a madman and evil in the world, that we could possibly be on the brink of World War III. But here we are,” Gov. Justice said. “We have a colossal problem in this world right now. Energy has become weaponized.



“There’s only one solution. This country needs to be energy independent in every single, solitary way,” Gov. Justice continued. “That independence starts right here in little ol’ West Virginia. The very resources that we have in abundance in this state – coal, oil, and gas – are exactly what will save the world.



“The Biden Administration has kicked West Virginia to the side. They’ve tried to extinguish us. Today, all of a sudden, the whole world is wondering, ‘Where’s West Virginia to save us?’



“Why is America afraid? This is America, for crying out loud! Jim Justice is not going to be afraid. It’s time for West Virginia to be that beacon of light for America. It’s time for us to not be afraid anymore. It’s time for us to lead.”