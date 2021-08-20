Gov. Justice pushes for booster vaccine rollout in West Virginia

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the Biden Administration has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for Americans who are fully vaccinated. This plan is still subject to approval by the CDC and FDA.



The additional dose will be administered eight months after the second dose of the vaccine. The Federal Government plans to begin booster vaccination administration in late September, but West Virginia is working to expedite the process and protect vulnerable citizens as soon as possible.



“We are going to continue to push in every way to be able to get our people who are the most exposed the booster shot,” Gov. Justice said. “While I try not to be critical, we are making too many mistakes. We need to move and September 20th to me just isn’t going to cut it.”



Per federal guidelines, individuals seeking the third dose will be required to take the same vaccine from the two-dose regimen which only includes Pfizer and Moderna.



West Virginia plans to prioritize at-risk populations, like those in long-term care facilities and medical professionals, for immediate booster vaccine administration.