Gov. Justice receives top-to-bottom report on DHHR 

“When I vetoed House Bill 4020, I committed to making our DHHR the best it can be so that our most vulnerable West Virginians are served with the highest degree of care,” Gov. Justice said. “I made the right decision to veto this bill in March 2022, and these national experts have confirmed my decision with their report.



“I have directed Secretary Crouch and his leadership team to immediately implement the McChrystal Group’s recommendations. They will do so in an effective and efficient way and will ensure there is no lapse in any vital support or services for the West Virginians who rely on the DHHR. I will also work closely with the Legislature on changes to laws or funding that may be necessary to implement these changes.



“I sincerely thank the McChrystal Group for their work on this report, and for their expertise in analyzing this important agency. I have the utmost faith in the great West Virginians who are employed by DHHR to rally together as a team and make the necessary changes to be a better organization for our state.”