Gov. Justice reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September 2021

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for September 2021 came in at $84.6 million above estimates.

“We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Gov. Justice said. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

September collections of $504.5 million were 19.1% ahead of prior year receipts.

Year-to-date collections of $1.19 billion are $142.7 million above estimates. The end of September marked the conclusion of Q1 for FY2022.

“We are doing fantastic, and it didn’t get this way by just rolling off a log,” Gov. Justice said. “The State is killing it. And I promise you that, as we continue to go forward, we’re going to have more and more goodness to tell.”

September Personal Income Tax collections were $30 million above estimate and 11.6% above prior year.

September Consumer Sales Tax receipts were nearly $12.7 million above estimate and 7.5% above prior year.

YTD Consumer Sales Tax receipts were $20.9 million above estimate and 5.5% above prior year at the end of first quarter.

September Severance Tax collections were $13.1 million above estimate, nearly 156% ahead of prior year.

YTD General Fund Severance Tax receipts were $33 million above estimate and $74.2 million above prior year, a 328% increase.

September Corporate Net Income Tax receipts were $28.6 million above estimate and 60.5% ahead of prior year.

“We’ve still got people out there that are hurting. We want to continue to flip every rock until all of us are running through the finish line together,” Gov. Justice said. “But There are so many bright spots about West Virginia. We need to tell our story of how great West Virginia is doing and how West Virginia has really changed.”

