Gov. Justice reports active cases down 93% from peak in less than two months

On Friday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now just 1,432 active cases of COVID-19 statewide. Over just the past seven weeks, total active cases have decreased by more than 93%.
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 71%, ICU patients are down 67%, and patients on ventilators are down 63%.
|An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (1) | Yellow (1) | Green (53)
|Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 98 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Monday, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.
Initial series vaccinations are available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older and booster shots are authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Read more about vaccines and boosters at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.
