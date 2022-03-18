Advertisement

Gov. Justice reports active cases reach lowest point in more than 620 days

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that, this week, active cases dropped as low as 781; the lowest daily case count since July 4, 2020 – 622 days ago.

“Think about how long ago that is,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s a really meaningful achievement.”
Total active cases have decreased by more than 96% from their latest peak eight weeks ago.

COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov

Since nearing peak hospital capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 78%, ICU patients are down 72%, and patients on ventilators are down 73%.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) Gold (0) | Yellow (1) | Green (54)
Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 87 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Monday, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.

Initial series vaccinations are available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older and booster shots are authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Read more about vaccines and boosters at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.
With yesterday marking the two year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 being identified in West Virginia, the Governor also aired a video recapping the state’s pandemic response in that time.
