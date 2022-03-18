Gov. Justice reports active cases reach lowest point in more than 620 days

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
|CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that, this week, active cases dropped as low as 781; the lowest daily case count since July 4, 2020 – 622 days ago.
“Think about how long ago that is,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s a really meaningful achievement.”
|Total active cases have decreased by more than 96% from their latest peak eight weeks ago.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
Since nearing peak hospital capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 78%, ICU patients are down 72%, and patients on ventilators are down 73%.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (0) | Yellow (1) | Green (54)
|Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 87 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Monday, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.
Initial series vaccinations are available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older and booster shots are authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Read more about vaccines and boosters at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.
|With yesterday marking the two year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 being identified in West Virginia, the Governor also aired a video recapping the state’s pandemic response in that time.
|COVID-19 RESOURCES Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
Job Jumpstart Program
West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program Vaccine Information | Vaccinate.wv.gov
Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965
Free At-Home COVID Tests | COVIDtests.gov
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
WV COVID-19 Hotline: 1-800-887-4304
Department of Education Updates
WV Testing Locations Map
Executive Orders & Other Actions
Donate Blood & Plasma (American Red Cross)
Local Red Cross Offices: 304-340-3650
