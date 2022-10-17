Gov. Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Summer 2022 flooding

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has formally requested federal assistance for damages caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to August 15, 2022, during which West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation and did not see one 24-hour period without rainfall. This prolonged weather event resulted in flooded homes, schools and businesses, washed out roadways, and miles of damaged or destroyed water and sewage lines.



“Due to the damages incurred by these communities in the wake of the wettest summer on record for West Virginia, supplementary federal assistance is necessary to ensure the protection of life, property, public health, and safety, and to avert the threat of further disaster,” Gov. Justice said. “I hope that President Biden and FEMA agree and approve our request quickly.”



Having determined that West Virginia and the impacted counties have met the federal indicators required to request a major disaster declaration, Justice requested that the federal government provide Public Assistance and certain Individual Assistance programs to support the State’s response.



On July 14, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for McDowell County due to significant flooding that damaged over 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges and numerous roads throughout the county.



On July 28, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and high winds caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages.



On August 15, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette and Kanawha counties due to significant flooding that damaged over 100 homes, roads and bridges throughout the counties.



West Virginia is consistently addressing the complex needs of many communities impacted by disasters while working to implement measures to help prevent greater losses in the future. In addition to addressing the damages and impact outlined in this request, West Virginia is managing eight open federally declared disasters.



The granting of a federal disaster declaration is contingent upon FEMA’s review and the President’s authorization. There are no time constraints once the request has been submitted to FEMA.



For more information on the disaster declaration process, please visit How a Disaster Gets Declared or www.fema.gov.