Gov. Justice says recent surge of cases “will only get worse if we don’t really aggressively run and get vaccinated today”

BOOSTER BATTLEFIELD ASSESSMENT

Also on Friday, Gov. Justice announced that more information about signing up for the Booster Battlefield Assessment is coming soon.



West Virginia’s Booster Battlefield Assessment is the first statewide program in the country to test and measure antibody levels among vaccinated individuals.



Earlier this week, Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said that any West Virginians who are interested in participating in the Booster Battlefield Assessment should call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



“We’re going to get you more information about how to sign up soon,” Gov. Justice said. “In the meantime, we appreciate you calling in.



“We’re going to move to get antibodies checked in our nursing homes first, and then we’re going to move to others,” Gov. Justice continued. “We’re going to get a lot of really valuable information.”