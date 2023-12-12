Gov. Justice, SBA, approve over $111 million for new schools and school upgrades in 19 counties

Counties receiving funds to build new schools include:



Berkeley — $8,333,333

To be used for construction of a new primary and intermediate school. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $25,000,000.



Wood — $9,309,647

To be used for construction of three new schools: Lubeck Elementary, Vienna Elementary, and North Parkersburg Elementary. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $27,928,940.



Wyoming — $15,711,654

To be used for construction of the new Mullens PK-8 School.



Fayette — $15,625,860

To be used for construction of the new Midland Trail Elementary School.



Taylor — $7,306,600

To be used for construction of the new Anna Jarvis Elementary School.



Marshall — $9,213,555

To be used for construction of the new Benwood-McMechen Elementary School.



Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:



Harrison — $5,842,600

To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.



Grant $4,755,330

To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School.



Jackson — $13,547,398

To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School.



Greenbrier — $6,707,058

To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School.



Mason — $1,249,000

To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School.



Logan — $3,000,000

To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School.



Randolph — $558,110

To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.



Calhoun — $4,839,829

To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School.



Morgan — $367,100

To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School.



Hancock — $987,720

To be used for renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.



Gilmer — $724,693

To be used for renovations at Gilmer County High School.



Tucker — $1,965,945

To be used for wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School.



Barbour — $1,642,102

To be used for renovations at Philippi Elementary School.