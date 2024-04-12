Gov. Justice, School Building Authority approve $150 million for new schools, major renovations across 18 counties

|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice, as Chairman of the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA), announced a groundbreaking investment today as the SBA approved an award of $149,851,553.00 for 18 new needs-based projects.
This latest funding builds upon a previous award of $111 million in December 2023, bringing the total awards for Fiscal Year 2024 to an unprecedented $261 million, setting a new standard for educational infrastructure support in West Virginia.
“I could not be more proud to announce another massive investment in our students,” Gov. Justice said. “Our students deserve to have access to the learning environments they rightfully deserve. We continue to shatter records with SBA investments. This is proof we are committed to giving our kids the resources they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom.”
|Since Gov. Justice assumed office in 2017, the School Building Authority has allocated over $643 million to county school boards in West Virginia. When combined with the $363 million from local contributions, the overall investment in the state’s educational facilities surpasses $1 billion.
“This represents more than just a billion-dollar investment in our schools,” Gov. Justice said. “It also translates into a billion dollars spent on construction jobs enhancing these very schools throughout West Virginia. This is a win for everyone and something we are all proud of.”
|Counties receiving funds to build new schools include:
Cabell — $16,910,069
To be used for construction of the new Ona Elementary School.
Wayne — $20,649,800
To be used for addition at Buffalo Elementary School to create Buffalo PK-8 School.
Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:
Randolph — $1,791,058
To be used for partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.
Morgan — $3,924,284
To be used for HVAC replacement at Berkeley Springs High School.
Tucker — $6,428,460
To be used for partial roof and HVAC replacement at Tucker County High School.
Monongalia — $4,430,544
To be used for STEM addition at Monongalia County Technical Education Center.
Brooke — $6,220,500
To be used for interior plumbing renovations at Brooke County High School.
Raleigh — $2,069,526
To be used for water line replacement at Woodrow Wilson High School and Academy of Careers and Technical.
Webster — $3,552,220
To be used for safe school entrances at Glade Elementary School and Webster Springs Elementary School.
Lewis — $11,020,242
To be used for HVAC replacement and interior upgrades at Lewis County High.
Hardy — $5,324,600
To be used for HVAC renovations at Moorefield Middle School.
Cabell — $1,000,000
To be used for STEM class addition and cafeteria expansion at Cabell Midland High School
Webster — $991,802
To be used for interior renovations at Webster Springs Elementary School.
Monongalia — $887,919
To be used for safe school entrances at Mountainview Elementary School.
Pocahontas — $1,000,000
To be used for renovations at Pocahontas County High School.
Mingo — $437,533
To be used for safe school entrances at Tug Valley High School.
Summers — $684,896
To be used for roof renovations at Summers County Career and Technical Center.
Lewis — $242,140
To be used for skylight replacement and safety repairs at Roanoke Elementary School.
In total, the above projects equal $87,565,593. Previously announced multi-year projects in Berkeley and Wood County are being funded from this award, as well, equalling $35,285,960. An additional $27 million was set aside for future projects, grants, and potential inflationary concerns.
These factors bring the total cost of funding required to address these critical infrastructure needs to $149,851,553.