Gov. Justice signs bill allocating $4 million for new firefighting equipment, renames Region Four Division of Forestry office for fallen forester

These funds will be used to purchase equipment to assist WV DOF foresters in fighting wildfires. The new equipment will include woodland dozers, fire engines, water tank trucks, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs), and thermal drones.



“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Justice for his unwavering support in funding critical firefighting equipment for the division,” Assistant State Forester Jeremy Jones said. “Your commitment to the safety and protection of our beautiful forest is deeply appreciated by the Division of Forestry. This historic investment will provide severely needed modernization to our wildfire program and equipment. Purchasing state-of-the-art equipment secured by these funds will enhance the capabilities of our firefighters, ensuring that we can respond swiftly and effectively to the ever-growing wildfire danger.”



In addition to protecting West Virginia’s forests and fighting wildfires, crews from WV DOF volunteer to assist with wildfire relief efforts in other states. Recently, a crew of 20 WV DOF personnel trained for wildfire suppression left on August 1, 2023, to help with wildfire suppression in Montana. The team is assisting the Northern Rockies GACC (Geographic Area Coordinating Centers) with containing a fire at the Tin Soldier Complex in the Flathead National Forest in Montana. The fires associated with the Tin Soldier Complex were started by lightning on Saturday, July 30.