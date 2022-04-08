GOV. JUSTICE SIGNS BILL CRACKING DOWN ON DRUG TRAFFICKERS, AMONG OTHERS



Charleston, WV- Gov. Justice also took time out of his remarks on COVID-19 to announce that, before his briefing, he hosted a ceremony to sign into law several bills, including two that will crack down on drug traffickers and other criminals.



Senate Bill 536, also known as the Fentanyl Bill, delivers on the Governor’s promise of being tough on drug dealers and traffickers by increasing penalties for distributing fentanyl in West Virginia and for transporting fentanyl into West Virginia from another state. This bill also makes it a crime to involve a person under the age of 18 in distributing any controlled substance.



“As I’ve said many times, the less that these dangerous drugs make it into West Virginia, the less of our people will die,” Gov. Justice said. “I truly believe that this bill is going to make drug traffickers think twice before they even set foot into our state because they know, if they get caught, we won’t be letting them off the hook easily.”



Full story will be available on DHS news page