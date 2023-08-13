Gov. Justice signs bill officially designating Summersville Lake State Park

“State Parks are not formed overnight,” Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “It takes agreement among several people and agencies that a specific place is so unique and so exceptional it deserves the status of a state park. There is no confusion why we made this place a state park because it absolutely deserves recognition. I cannot thank Gov. Justice enough for his leadership to get the designation for Summersville Lake State Park across the finish line.”



The new park will expand the outdoor recreational opportunities currently being offered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on West Virginia’s largest lake. The lake has been a national and international destination known for its clear blue waters and unique rock formations since opening in 1966. Estimates show more than one million visitors enjoy watersports there each year.



Officially opened to the public this morning are recreational activities including two hiking trails, a picnic area and a new, expanded parking area off of US-119. An “Almost Heaven” swing crafted by students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center has also been installed for those wishing to snap a picture in the state’s newest park.



“Before Gov. Justice took office, our state parks were dilapidated and getting worse by the year,” Commerce Secretary James Bailey said. “Now, because of his vision and leadership, Gov. Justice has been able to turn our parks around in an incredible way. We are seeing record visitation, and West Virginia is becoming the center of outdoor recreation for the entire country. I know this park will be incredible, and Summersville is the perfect community to host it.”