GOV. JUSTICE SIGNS BILL OFFICIALLY MAKING GLENVILLE STATE A UNIVERSITY

The bill passed unanimously in both the West Virginia House of Delegates and the State Senate and takes effect immediately.



“I am proud to sign this and elevate this incredible institution to university status,” Gov. Justice said. “I thank our Legislature and I congratulate President Mark Manchin and everybody at Glenville State in every way.”



Glenville State University now offers majors in education, criminal justice, social services, science, fine arts, language, land resources, business, healthcare, and more. They are a member of the Mountain East Conference and offer 17 NCAA Division II sports teams.



“They’ve got a lot of great stuff going on right now,” Gov. Justice added. “This year is their 150th anniversary and, on top of that, they’ve got one of the top-ranked women’s basketball teams in the entire nation at 25-0.



“So congratulations and keep up the great work.”