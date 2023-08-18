Gov. Justice signs bill providing $1 million to WV Veterans Nursing Facility

CLARKSBURG, WV – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg to sign Senate Bill 1037, which provides a $1 million supplemental appropriation to the facility for a facility-wide bed replacement.



“Our veterans have given so much and asked for so little in return, and it is only right we take care of them as much as possible,” Gov. Justice said. “These funds will enable this incredible facility to deliver the best long-term care for our veterans as possible. I could not think of a more deserving group of people, and we owe them everything for the sacrifices they made. I will continue to make sure our veterans know they are loved and appreciated.”



The facility, which opened in 2008, is considered one of the finest veterans-only nursing homes in the United States.