Gov. Justice signs bill providing $1 million to WV Veterans Nursing Facility

|CLARKSBURG, WV – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg to sign Senate Bill 1037, which provides a $1 million supplemental appropriation to the facility for a facility-wide bed replacement.
“Our veterans have given so much and asked for so little in return, and it is only right we take care of them as much as possible,” Gov. Justice said. “These funds will enable this incredible facility to deliver the best long-term care for our veterans as possible. I could not think of a more deserving group of people, and we owe them everything for the sacrifices they made. I will continue to make sure our veterans know they are loved and appreciated.”
The facility, which opened in 2008, is considered one of the finest veterans-only nursing homes in the United States.
|The new beds are long-term care beds, which are different from hospital beds. Comfort is a critical part of veteran care at the facility, and the beds were chosen with enhanced comfort in mind. The replacement beds are also designed to offer a higher level of support and maneuverability.
The beds are designed to be low to the ground, when necessary, which reduces the risk of falls. The beds are also designed to be raised, which assists nursing and other support staff members when working with residents.
The West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility is a 120,000-square-foot, 120-bed, impressively modern facility located in Clarksburg. The facility features private and semi-private rooms, as well as a 20-bed unit reserved for residents in need of specialized care because of Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia.
|The innovative design of the facility and the most advanced equipment available allow the staff to provide a full range of care to West Virginia’s veterans. Nurses and a physician are available around the clock.The Nursing Facility also features a pharmacy, as well as breezeway-connected access to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.Cost of care at the West Virginia Veteran Nursing Facility is significantly less expensive than the national average.