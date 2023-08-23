Gov. Justice signs bill providing funds to Marshall University to build state-of-the-art institute for cyber security

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington to sign HB 117, which allocates a $45 million supplemental appropriation to Marshall University to build a new cybersecurity center.”I cannot tell you what it means to see Marshall University succeeding, and I am so proud to be here today,” Gov. Justice said. “I love that we are prioritizing cybersecurity in West Virginia and thrilled to see that this University is leading the way in preparing students for successful careers. Together with the Legislature we do what we do because of these students here today. The students are so important, and giving them meaningful career opportunities is why we are here.”