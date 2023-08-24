Gov. Justice signs bill providing over $3 million to West Virginia National Guard for use at Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – South

MONTGOMERY, WV — Gov. Jim Justice held a signing ceremony today for Senate Bill 1038 , which provides a $3,039,900 million supplemental appropriation to the West Virginia National Guard for use at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – South (MCA South), located in Montgomery, and elsewhere.



The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, which has now graduated over 5,000 West Virginians, is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education.



“These young men and women face challenges today that most of us never had to deal with growing up,” Gov. Justice said. “This academy is changing lives for the better and giving many of these kids a second chance. When I think about our West Virginia National Guard, I salute them over and over. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do, including their incredible work here at MCA South. With this bill, we are going to make it even better.”