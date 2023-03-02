Gov. Justice signs bill to strengthen 2nd Amendment protections in West Virginia

The Governor was joined by Art Thomm, State Director of Legislative Affairs at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action.



“The Campus Self-Defense Act recognizes the fact that danger doesn’t disappear just because you’ve stepped onto campus grounds,” Thomm said. “Now, those who choose to exercise the right will have the ability to protect themselves, their classmates, and their loved ones should they need. The NRA thanks Gov. Justice, the most pro-gun Governor West Virginia has seen in a very long time, for signing this bill, Sen. Phillips for his sponsorship, as well as the tens of thousands of NRA members and supporters throughout West Virginia who pushed to make this law a reality.”