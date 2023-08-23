Gov. Justice signs bills allocating $12 million to fire departments and first responders

POINT PLEASANT, WV — Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today at the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, where he signed SB 1021, SB 1022, and SB 1023, which passed in the recent Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature, providing $12 million in supplemental funding to fire departments and first responders across the state.



“You are the people who literally run to the fire,” Gov. Justice said. “I cannot thank you enough for the work you do and the lives you touched. There is no way that we make it without our first responders, and my goal is to supply you with everything you need to continue protecting our communities. Today is a monumental day because of what has been accomplished. Again, I cannot thank you enough for everything you do for our state.”