Gov. Justice signs bills to increase correctional officer salaries in Mt. Hope

The new legislation will increase the starting salary for a correctional officer from $35,514 to $40,000. At the end of their second year of service, the salary will be $48,000. Correctional officers, categories three through seven and non-uniform staff, will begin to receive an annual increase of $250 in 2024. Current correctional staff will receive two retention incentives totaling $4,600 with the first effective increase in October and the second scheduled for March 2024.



“We are planning to redouble our efforts around recruitment and retention,” Marshall said. “In addition to attracting highly qualified individuals – both uniform and non-uniform – at our facilities across the state, we are continuing to focus on retention efforts for the men and women who have dedicated some or all their careers to supporting the state’s correctional system. At this time, we’re focusing on hosting hiring events, working with WorkForce West Virginia and other agencies to fill these vacancies. If you or anyone you know might be interested in a position with DCR, please reach out to us.”