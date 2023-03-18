Gov. Justice signs into law 4th state employee pay raise, budget bill, and other legislation

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice held a signing ceremony today for four bills passed by the West Virginia Legislature. The first bill was HB 2024, the $4.874 billion Fiscal Year 2024 budget that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature. “I thank Speaker Hanshaw, President Blair and all of the Legislators upstairs, because they did good work,” Gov. Justice said. “I especially thank my cabinet and my team for their hard work. This is an incredible day. We have really looked after the store. We have not frivolously thrown away money and this outcome is really, really good.”Some of the surplus items included in the Budget Bill:Posey Perry Emergency Food Bank Fund – $10 millionCommunities In Schools – $5 millionTourism – $67 millionSchool Building Authority – $40 millionGovernor’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program – $20 millionJobs and Hope – $1.6 millionEMS WV: Answer the Call program – $10 millionWV Land Stewardship Corporation for Dilapidated Structures – $1.5 millionWV Schools for the Deaf and Blind – $500,000 for Fire Truck with boomIncome Tax Reserve Fund – $400 millionNew Consolidated State Lab – $125 millionWV School of Osteopathic Medicine – $29 millionWVU National Cancer Institute – $50 millionDeferred maintenance, jails and colleges – $282 million