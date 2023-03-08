Gov. Justice signs largest tax cut in West Virginia history into law

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony Tuesday to officially sign HB 2526, the largest tax cut in West Virginia history.



“It’s not often that you have the largest tax cut in the history of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I thank Speaker Hanshaw, President Blair, our leadership teams, finance folks and all the people who pulled the rope. It’s taken two years to get here, but this is a monumental day for us all.



“The world is watching West Virginia. The world sees West Virginia in a different light today. We’re not the blunt end of a bad joke. We’re the diamond in the rough people missed. We’ve known for a long time how good we were. Today, we put our stake in the sand, inviting everyone to our state.”