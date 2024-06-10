Gov. Justice signs legislation providing more than $80 million for West Virginia’s college students and higher education institutions

“I thank Gov. Justice and the Legislature for their strong leadership in allowing students to access these funds,” Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, said. “Thanks to them, students who qualify for HEGP will have access to up to double the normal amount for the upcoming academic year. This is in addition to a newly created grant program that will allow that support to reach even further. This is a game changer for our students in an otherwise challenging year.”



The FAFSA is the key to unlocking financial aid for college, as it determines a student’s financial need. The federal government unveiled a new FAFSA at the beginning of this year, but the move to the new form has been a significant challenge for students and families across West Virginia and the nation. That’s why, in April, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency to temporarily suspend the requirement for students to complete the FAFSA to qualify for the state’s largest financial aid programs.



With his proclamation, students who qualify and apply for the Promise Scholarship by September 1, 2024, will receive an award of up to $5,500 for the 2024-25 academic year.



If a student completed last year’s (2023-24) FAFSA and qualifies for HEGP, they will receive an award of up to $6,800 for the upcoming academic year.



If a student doesn’t have a previous FAFSA on file but is eligible for programs – such as TANF and SNAP – through the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) or West Virginia Department of Health (DH), they can show their eligibility letter to their higher education institution’s financial aid office to receive HEGP.



If a student or their family needs a replacement DoHS or DH eligibility letter, they can call 877-716-1212 to request a new one.



“On behalf of the Senate, we are proud to be part of this day with Gov. Justice,” Senate President Blair said. “We had a real emergency facing our state, and thousands of our young people were at risk of seeing their dreams of attending college disappear because of the federal government’s failure to come through on their promises. In West Virginia, we keep our promises. This funding will help our students and our higher education institutions be prepared for the upcoming academic year, and it will take that financial worry off the table.”