Gov. Justice signs Special Session bills

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has signed a total of 15 bills that were passed during the recent special legislative session, called by Gov. Justice.



Among the bills signed was HB 217, a supplemental appropriation for $250 million to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund which is managed by the West Virginia Water Development Authority. Working together with the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the fund will provide matching grants to municipalities for use in upgrading infrastructure such as water and sewer systems.



“This bill is going to allow us to take a huge step forward improving water and wastewater systems in communities across the state, providing more reliable and efficient utilities where they’re needed most,” Gov. Justice said. “Unfortunately, we still have places where access to these utilities isn’t as reliable as it should be. It’s a problem that goes back decades – long before I walked in the door as Governor. But, with this funding, we are going to make a difference.



“I thank the West Virginia Legislature for passing this important bill and all of their work during the recent special session,” Gov. Justice added.



Gov. Justice announced that he would call a special session, coinciding with April Legislative Interim Meetings, to give the Legislature the opportunity to address bills from the regular session that were vetoed for purely technical reasons, among additional legislation.