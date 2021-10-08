Gov. Justice, State healthcare leaders provide update on “Saving Our Care” initiative

ACTIVE CASE NUMBERS, HOSPITALIZATIONS, AND SEVERE CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE; DEATHS STILL SURGING

Also on Thursday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 11,629 active cases statewide; down by 655 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.



The active case count is down by 18,115 cases since peaking just three weeks ago, dropping more than 60% in that timeframe.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



Meanwhile, the state continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases. The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 9.7% and 14% since peaking in the final week of September.



The number of hospitalizations is now 870; down by 45 since Monday and down 14.0% since peaking at 1,012 on Sept. 24.



The number of patients in ICUs is now 255; down by 14 since Monday and down 13.9% since peaking at 296 on Sept. 29.



The number of patients on ventilators is now 176; down by one since Monday and down 9.7% since peaking at 195 on Sept. 25.



The County Alert System map now shows that 46 of the state’s 55 counties are in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category. Meanwhile, five counties are Gold, two counties are Yellow, and two counties are Green.