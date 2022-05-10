Gov. Justice surveys flood damaged areas in Huntington

“When you drive by home after home, and all their possessions – all their memories – are in a pile out in the middle of the road, and then an inloader comes in and picks them up, throws them in the back of a truck, and off they go, it’s a devastating thing,” Gov. Justice said. “A few inches of rain in a short period of time can cause tragedy in West Virginia. You look at the magnitude of what we’re dealing with right here, and then you realize it could have easily been much worse.”