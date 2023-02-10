Gov. Justice to host roundtable with nationally-renowned tax reform expert Grover Norquist

CHARLESTON, WV – On Monday, Feb. 13, Gov. Jim Justice will host a roundtable event with Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform and one of the nation’s leading experts on tax policy.



During the roundtable, Gov. Justice and Mr. Norquist will engage with a panel of hardworking West Virginians on the issue of tax reform. Mr. Norquist will also provide his thoughts on tax reform that will benefit West Virginia.



The roundtable is open to the public to watch and will be held in the West Virginia Culture Center Theater. Participation in the roundtable is by invite only.



WHEN: Monday, February 13, 2023, at noon.



WHERE: West Virginia State Culture Center Theater

State Capitol Complex

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, WV 25305-0300



All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/UnVgRaZArwI?feature=share

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor