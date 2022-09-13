Gov. Justice unveils mobile ambulance simulators that will provide EMS training opportunities across West Virginia

As part of today’s event, Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, presented the first medic pack to Darrin Crosier and Shiann Hossler, new Kanawha County EMTs who have already been trained through the Governor’s initiative.



“I’m so thankful to be a part of something like this – to see tax dollars going to the betterment of West Virginians. We do this because we love West Virginia, and we love our communities,” Crosier said. “This training has helped me in so many ways. It gave me a career and great health benefits for myself, my wife, and my three children. This was very rewarding, and it taught me that I could learn again.”



Calling the opportunity “life changing,” Hossler added, “I’m 23, and I now know what I’m going to be doing for the next 40 years. This opportunity will create providers everywhere – in rural areas and beyond. This will change not only my life, but the lives of so many West Virginians. And that is why we do this job.”



The Governor’s initiative also includes a public relations campaign promoting EMS careers within the state. Built around the theme “Answer the Call,” this campaign was developed to help West Virginians seeking careers in these fields access the most up-to-date information, which can be found at https://www.emswv.com/.