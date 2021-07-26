Gov. Justice unveils new signage for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve; park named to TIME’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Places

The West Virginia Division of Highways will install 87 of the new signs, spread across three counties, beginning Monday, July 26.



The Governor and other officials on hand for the ceremony also recognized the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve for being named to TIME’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary travel destinations around the world.



See the full list here: www.time.com/greatest-places



“When we had the dream to designate this as a national park it was really an idea from all of the wonderful people who live here,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said. “What people will see when they come here is the true and complete story of West Virginia. Our beauty, our people, and all of the wonderful things that make us who we are.”



“People are making memories in West Virginia,” Congresswoman Carol Miller said. “We welcome people and treat them like they ought to be and want to be. We have so much potential and people all over the world are seeing it.”