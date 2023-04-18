Gov. Justice urges safe driving in Work Zones as state begins massive 2023 highway construction season

With all this work going on in all corners of the state, WVDOT urges drivers to use caution in work zones. In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. All crashes were avoidable.

"Our citizens, our drivers, our roadway users are just as responsible as we are," Wriston said. "We need to give them every possible way to be able to follow these rules. We need to give them clear directions through these work zones. We can do that and we're going to.""We're here today to make people abide by work zone speed limits, and excuses will not be accepted," West Virginia State Trooper Sumner Brody said. "If you're pulled over in one of our work zones, you can expect a citation. You need to slow down and abide by our work zone speed limits. Put your phone down. Leave it in your console. Don't be texting or distracted driving. You will be pulled over. You will be cited. You will be subject to double fines. You will be subject to double points, and that could lead to you losing your driver's license. We're taking this very, very seriously.""We're all here today because we want to save lives," Transportation Enforcement Officer at Public Service Commission of West Virginia Matthew Epling said. "We are all always in a hurry, but saving a little time is never worth another person's life. The West Virginia Public Service Commission and other agencies have posted extra patrols in high-traffic construction zones. Rear-end crashes are common in construction zones. We also have to remember large trucks have blind spots and require extra distance to stop. So be mindful of those large trucks as you operate through construction zones. Don't wait until the last moment to merge. We want to encourage drivers to drive responsibly, but remember that we will be out there and issuing citations.""Work zones play a critical role in upgrading and maintaining our nation's roadways," Deputy Division Administrator for the Federal Highway Division in West Virginia John Rogers said. "The new Inflation Reduction Act laws have provided a lot of funding to improve roads, resources, and opportunities for states like West Virginia, improving the safety and mobility of all users and helping us strive for Vision Zero."