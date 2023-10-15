Gov. Justice, Victoria Yeager celebrate completion of Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge project, 76th anniversary of breaking the sound barrier

Born near Hamlin in 1923, Yeager officially broke the sound barrier on October 14, 1947, in the Bell X-1, a specially built rocket plane. He nearly lost an upgraded version of the X-1 in a later flight when the aircraft went into an uncontrolled spin. After plunging 50,000 feet in about 70 seconds, Yeager recovered from the spin and landed the aircraft.



“Thank you, Gov. Justice, because you have kept your word of keeping the Yeager family name alive. Chuck really loved you, and you have been so generous to our family. Thank you, again,” Victoria Yeager said.



Shot down on March 5, 1944, Yeager evaded the Germans, made his way back to England and volunteered to go back into combat, appealing all the way up to Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. Yeager returned to combat, eventually racking up 11.5 aerial victories. Most of his victories were made while flying a P-51 Mustang he dubbed “Glamorous Glen.”