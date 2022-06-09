GOV. JUSTICE: VICTORIES IN COURT PROVE “WE MADE THE RIGHT DECISIONS” IN INITIAL PANDEMIC RESPONSE



During his briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit recently handed the Governor a major victory in a case that challenged his authority to shut down certain businesses and move schools to remote learning during the initial stages of the pandemic in 2020.



“We’ve been through a bunch of these cases where we were being sued over our decisions whether to play sports, close bars and restaurants, and on and on,” Gov. Justice said. “Well the final cases were just dismissed last week.



“We may be one of the only states in the country to win every single one of these cases,” Gov. Justice continued. “What does that tell us? It tells us that we made the right decisions time and time again.”



