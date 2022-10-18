Gov. Justice visits GameChanger Prevention Education Program pilot school to check-in on progress

“It is truly amazing just how impactful the GameChanger curriculum has been for Spring Mills Middle just a few months into this school year,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs impact every single one of us in some way or another – even our kids. As parents, grandparents, and leaders, we have an obligation to give our students a pathway to the best life possible because they hold the keys to our state’s future in their hands. The GameChanger program is doing just that, and I couldn’t be more proud.”



The cutting-edge, evidence-based program is the first of its kind in the nation and is the result of a collaborative agreement between WV GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation. The program involves implementing opioid and substance misuse prevention education curriculum in schools across the state.



Gov. Justice was joined on the visit by Berkeley County Superintendent of Schools, Ronald Stevens, Spring Mills Middle School Principal Dr. Amy Haderer, GameChanger Coach Seth Eby, GameChanger Director of Prevention Kim Legg, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, and members of the prevention team at The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.



“We have been so fortunate and blessed because so many people from so many areas headed by Governor Justice stepped up and went to work because they believed in the concept,” explained Boczek, the Executive Director since founding the initiative just three years ago. “So far, we haven’t let them down and owe the success to every single person who has lent their support.”