Gov. Justice visits Pipestem Resort State Park to see progress on new aerial tram project

PIPESTEM, WV — Gov. Jim Justice visited Pipestem Resort State Park today to see the progress on the new aerial tram project. The aerial tram has been a fixture in southern West Virginia since 1970, and more than a hundred people joined Gov. Justice in touring the project site this afternoon.



The tram replacement project is part of $200+ million in state park improvements made under Gov. Justice’s leadership.



“When I heard the old tram was in disrepair, I didn’t think twice about replacing it. This tramway has been an iconic spot in West Virginia for many, many years. It’s a place where hundreds of thousands of folks have created memories over the last 50 years, and I’m just thrilled that we’ve found a way to bring it back better than ever before,” said Gov. Justice. “I’ve ridden it down into the gorge to fish more times than I can remember, and I plan to be among the first to ride it down again this fall.”



Opening this fall, the new tram will transport guests down the same iconic path into the Bluestone Gorge. It descends 3,410 feet, an elevation difference of 1,200 feet. The new pulse gondola system allows for more efficiency and greater capacity within each cabin, as well as a freight car to transport bicycles, kayaks and other sporting equipment down to the Bluestone River and Mountain Creek Lodge. The system is also fully accessible.