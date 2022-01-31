GOV. JUSTICE: “WE ARE FLOODING OUR HOSPITALS.”

BOOSTER SHOTS NOW AUTHORIZED FOR ALL WEST VIRGINIANS AGES 12 AND OLDER

COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.



Booster shots are available for free to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.



West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.



Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.



West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.