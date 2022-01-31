GOV. JUSTICE: “WE ARE FLOODING OUR HOSPITALS.”

|Charleston, WV – During his latest briefing, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia reached 1,088 COVID-related hospitalizations on Thursday; once again setting a new all-time pandemic record.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
“We are flooding our hospitals,” Gov. Justice said. “If we don’t watch out, we’re going to have real problems.
“Overwhelmingly, the people that are going to the hospital and the people we are losing are the people that are unvaccinated.” Gov. Justice continued.
|The Governor went on to announce that 275 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.
“All I ask you to do is consider stacking the deck in your favor by getting your vaccination,” Gov. Justice added. “And if you’ve already gotten your vaccination, I don’t know how in the world you aren’t running to get your booster shot.”
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (35) | Orange (10) | Gold (8) | Yellow (1) | Green (1)
|BOOSTER SHOTS NOW AUTHORIZED FOR ALL WEST VIRGINIANS AGES 12 AND OLDER
COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
Booster shots are available for free to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.
West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
|FREE N95 MASKS | FREE AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS
Also on Friday, Gov. Justice offered another reminder that the federal government is now offering three free N95 masks per American.
As a result, free masks will soon be made available at pharmacies and community health centers across West Virginia.
The Governor also offered a reminder that the federal government continues to offer every household in America four free at-home COVID-19 tests.
To get your free at-home COVID tests, visit COVIDtests.gov.