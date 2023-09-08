Gov. Justice welcomes home WV Guard Operation Lone Star volunteers

During the deployment, WVNG personnel encountered a total of 10,178 immigrants trying to cross into the United States outside official points of entry and assisted local and state authorities with their apprehension and transfer into custody.



“They trained you to be the best, and you showed off,” Gov. Justice said. “You make us really proud, and I mean that with all my soul. It’s a real honor for me to be here, welcoming you back to West Virginia. You did an amazing job. You stepped up to defend our borders because you have unbelievable courage. If we don’t defend our borders, we don’t have a country, and knowing that you were putting your life on the line, you still volunteered to go. It’s because you have courage and a love for our country. Congratulations on a job well done. I cannot possibly be more proud, and it’s a real honor to celebrate your return home.”