Gov. Justice: West Virginia DMV implements Digital Vehicle Registration and Mobile ID

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is expanding their digital-focused services with two exciting new initiatives: digital vehicle registration cards and the West Virginia Mobile ID.



Starting today, West Virginians renewing their vehicle registration online can opt for a secure digital registration card stored in their smartphone wallet. This free service offers immediate access to vehicle information, eliminating the need to rummage through glove compartments or worry about misplaced cards.



“This is a major step forward for the DMV and for West Virginia residents,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s convenient and secure, which is what we strive for in state government.”



The DMV is also developing the West Virginia Mobile ID, a digital driver’s license and ID card accessible on your phone. This innovative program, expected to launch in Spring 2024, will allow secure and easy identification at participating businesses and government agencies.



“The Mobile ID will be a game-changer,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “It’s secure, convenient, and puts the power of your ID right at your fingertips.”



The DMV is collaborating with law enforcement and industry leader IDEMIA to ensure the seamless integration of both initiatives. While digital options are readily accepted within West Virginia, carrying a physical registration card remains advisable for out-of-state travel or areas with limited cell service.



“These advancements align with the DMV’s ongoing commitment to digitalization,” Commissioner Frazier added. “We’re partnering with Tyler Technologies to make the DMV experience faster, easier, and more accessible for everyone. This is just the start of exciting things to come for West Virginia residents.”



West Virginians can experience the convenience of digital vehicle registration today by renewing their registration online through the DMV’s Self-Service Portal. After the transaction is completed, a link to download the digital registration card to the user’s device will be included in the confirmation email. Once downloaded, residents can access the digital vehicle registration card in their Apple or Google wallet. They will also receive a registration card in PDF format and a paper copy with their registration decal in the mail.



The DMV will keep the public informed as updates to these new programs are available.